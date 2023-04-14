Joe Kennedy ‘really impressed’ by Derry, told of need for investment and expanded Magee

That’s according to SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood who took Mr. Kennedy on a tour of a number of local businesses.

JFK’s grandnephew walked the Peace Bridge and visited Ebrington Square.

Mr. Eastwood told him of the need for greater investment in the North West of Ireland.

Colum Eastwood with Joe Kennedy on Friday.

“It was wonderful to welcome Joe Kennedy to Derry today, his first visit to the city on his maiden trip to Northern Ireland after being appointed the US Special Envoy.

"I was delighted to show him around some of our city’s most successful local businesses and to display the ingenuity, creativity, work ethic and potential that exists within Derry. He received a warm welcome that I’m sure will stay with him for some time.

“As we walked the streets of our city together I could tell that he was really impressed with what he saw. Derry and its people have so much to offer, that’s the message I’ve been spreading far and wide and I was glad to have the first-hand opportunity to show Mr. Kennedy exactly what I was talking about.

“In the number of meetings I have had with Mr. Kennedy since his appointment I have emphasised the need for significant investment in the wider North West area if we are ever to seize the opportunity that exists here.

"For far too long investment has been concentrated in small pockets of the North and the Windsor Framework and dual market access gives us the chance to finally put that right,” said the Foyle MP.

The two men also discussed many of the points raised by President Joe Biden during his trip to Ireland this week.

"I stressed to the need for a properly resourced and expanded university at Magee if we are ever to stop our best and brightest from leaving this area and taking their skills and contributions with them.