US Ambassador Claire Cronin, a key figure in Joe Biden visit, is a McLaughlin from Inishowen

One of the most important figures during the remainder of Joe Biden’s four day visit to Ireland is a McLaughlin from Inishowen.

By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 17:36 BST

Ambassador Claire Cronin, the most senior US diplomat on the island, formally welcomed the President Biden when he arrived in Dublin following engagements in Belfast on Wednesday.

“It is an honour to welcome the President of the United States home. Ireland has a special place in his heart and I look forward to a productive and rewarding few days meeting our Irish friends and partners,” she stated.

Ms. Cronin’s paternal grandfather Hugh McLaughlin was born in Carrowmenagh in 1886, but emigrated to the US in 1912.

Claire Cronin at the unveiling of a bust of John Hume at Leinster House two weeks ago. The bust was created by sculptor Elizabeth O'Kane and depicts Hume in his early 40s.
Claire Cronin at the unveiling of a bust of John Hume at Leinster House two weeks ago. The bust was created by sculptor Elizabeth O'Kane and depicts Hume in his early 40s.
The Ambassador hails from Brockton, Massachusetts.

Prior to her appointment in 2021, Ambassador Cronin served as a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and was the first woman to serve as House Majority Leader.

She will be to the fore as the US President holds various engagements in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo this week.

