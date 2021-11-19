John McGowan upbeat about Derry's prospects after being selected as Sinn Féin councillor

John McGowan

The 52-year-old father of three replaces Damien Mullan who is standing down for personal reasons.

Speaking after a selection convention last night the well-known businessman said: “I’m honoured to have been selected by Sinn Féin to represent the people of Ballyarnett on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

“I can’t wait to get stuck in to deliver on the issues facing ordinary people – on jobs, housing, mental health and tackling the cost-of-living crisis.

“Derry is a fantastic city with huge potential, and I will work with others to deliver more and better jobs for the people of this area.

“Key to that is getting behind the City Deal and along with the local council, ensuring that it delivers for workers, families and local businesses.”

Mr. McGowan grew up in Derry and was educated in North West Regional College and Ulster University, Magee with a degree in Business.

He has worked in Economic Development in the city for over 25 years and delivered the £4 million North West Business Complex at Skeoge which is home to local businesses and start-ups.

He is perhaps best known for opening the North West Academy of English in 1997.

“We have a great chance to transform this city and make it an attractive place to live, work and study.