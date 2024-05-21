Large turnout for Derry march of solidarity to mark 76th anniversary of Palestinian Nakba

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There was a large attendance at a march of remembrance to mark the 76th anniversary of the Palestinian Nakba at the weekend.

The march was organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign (IPSC), which thanked everyone who came out for the march on Saturday.

‘Nakba’, Arabic for ‘catastrophe’, refers to the dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in 1948.

Catherine Hutton, Derry IPSC chair, said: “What is happening in Gaza has been ongoing for 76 years.”

She claimed ‘Israel is committing genocide’ and ‘leaving Gaza a wasteland with nowhere for people to live’.

"We would like to thank the North West Carnival Drummers, Higgsy for the brilliant songs and all of the amazing speakers.