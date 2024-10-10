Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Every four years, the world awaits with keen anticipation the results of the US Presidential Election.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

None more so than this year. Ireland has many long-standing ties with the US where developments have often been impacted by those occupying the Oval Office (notably, Kennedy, Reagan and Clinton).

With the plethora of communications platforms, particularly social media, what happens in Washington DC and the US more generally, can seem to be almost ‘local’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have seen how the strongly visual impact of broadcast news anywhere in the world gives it an extra immediacy and familiarity to vast, far-flung audiences.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (R) shakes hands with former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a presidential debate at the National Constitution Centre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on September 10, 2024. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

If one is to believe in the dictum, ‘all politics is local’, then what happens in Butler, Pennsylvania or Chicago, Illinois starts to compete with events in, for example, Derry or Dungiven for local attention. The global village is upon us.

Beyond the political and current affairs dimensions, US (and many international) events have entered the realm of entertainment and sensationalism – a factor that has boosted international audiences, particularly since the advent of Donald Trump.

The line between politics and entertainment is narrowing. While helping to boost audiences, it also infantilises them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Current opinion polls continue to suggest that the Presidential election is too close to call, with tight results expected in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona and Nevada where the election will ultimately be decided.

In this photo illustration, an absentee voter mail-in ballot shows the names of the presidential and vice presidential candidates for the November 5 US general election, including Democratic party candidates US Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and Republican party candidate former US President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, on September 25, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. . (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The candidate who can amass 270 or more votes out of 540 in the Electoral College (not necessarily the candidate who wins a majority of the popular vote) will win the election.

Results in a number of states are certain to be contested by both parties (indeed, Republicans have already issued appeals in some states).

Given that Trump is sure to contest a result that goes against him, the whole process is set to be fraught as we approach the count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a virtual bilateral meeting with former Taoiseach Micheál Martin and the Frederick Douglass Global Fellows in the South Court Auditorium of Eisenhower Executive Office Building March 17, 2021 in Washington, DC. Vice President Harris hosted the Irish Prime Minister and the Frederick Douglass Global Fellows to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and highlight Frederick Douglass’ trip to Ireland 175 years ago. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

A repeat of January 6, 2021 when rioters stormed the Capitol is widely feared. Pundits are talking of a period of stasis and uncertainty well into late January 2025, by which time the Senate will count and endorse the Electoral College vote total and thus, confirm the Presidential vote.

In the immediate term, developments in the Middle East and aid to Ukraine will hinge greatly on the result. More widely, relations with China, on international trade, on NATO policy and the overall economic and geopolitical role for the US in the future, rely critically on the result.

Irish affairs do not feature among the top priorities of either Presidential campaign, yet, in practice, any new Administration will continue existing support for current efforts to develop further the institutions: in Northern Ireland, North-South and East-West.

A notable political distinction between the US and Britain/Europe is how much more conservative the average US voter is. The policies of many left of centre or liberal parties in Europe, would be uncomfortably ‘liberal’ for most Americans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and US President Donald Trump wait for a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House March 12, 2020, in Washington, DC. - US President Donald Trump defended his decision to announce a suspension on arrivals from the EU without informing European governments, telling reporters Thursday there wasn't enough time.His remarks came after the presidents of the European Commission and European Council reacted with anger to the suspension Trump announced "unilaterally and without consultation" on Wednesday."I didn't want to take time," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the criticism. "It takes time... We had to move quickly." (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Many more voters in the US are in favour of free market economic solutions, in reducing government intervention, lower taxes, in favour of the death penalty and laxer gun control than in most European countries.

Trump taps into many of these conservative ‘acid test’ concerns. While the Harris ticket is decidedly liberal, her policy platform also caters to some conservative stances such as support for Israel and a nuanced gun control policy.

That said, the Democrats continue to identify broadly with the ‘left’ and the Republicans with the ‘right’.

It would be foolish to try and predict the result of such a tightly-contested election. The US has had several tight elections in recent decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2020 and 2000 elections, as we know, were extremely close. So were 1968 and 1960. Thus, the US is no stranger to cliff-hangers.

With claims being made about the critical (even apocalyptic) nature of this election for the future of the US and its democracy, this one does seem to be unique.

Both candidates are currently neck and neck with the undecided vote narrowing. We know that the key is the battleground states with turnout, registration and ballot issues likely to play influential roles.

There is no guarantee that some incident or development will not appear ‘out of left field’ to affect the course of the campaign between now and November.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How any such event is likely to affect the outcome is purely in the realm of speculation, but its significance cannot be dismissed.

Particular note should be taken of current unfolding events in the Middle East which have proven explosive in domestic US politics in the past.

As far as influencing the eventual outcome, however, both sides are probably better advised to focus on key demographic groups in swing states and on ensuring good turnouts than on less ‘controllable’ factors.

For a campaign that had its fair share of drama earlier in the year (two assassination attempts on Donald Trump and the standing down from the campaign by Joe Biden), recent weeks have seen a strange lull as both sides have consolidated their positions in advance of the final vote. That apparent lull is deceptive and could change at any time. This election will be fought for ‘tooth and nail’ given the high stakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The one big imponderable is whether constitutionally-established processes will be allowed to proceed after November 5, or whether we see a repeat of the travesty of January 6, 2021.

Paul McElhinney, October 2024

Paul McElhinney is a full-time writer living in Wexford. He was an official in the Department of the Taoiseach in Dublin in the 1980s, and an oil and gas executive in London and Washington. Since then, he has worked as a consultant, a college lecturer and writer. In September, he visited the US to carry out research on the election. His family has strong links with Derry where he spent many pleasant summers during his youth.