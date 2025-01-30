Lyons invites bids for £36.2m sub-regional stadia fund with Derry City FC & Brandywell eligible

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sports minister Gordon Lyons has opened applications to the long-awaited £36.2 million sub-regional stadia funding programme with Derry City FC and the Ryan McBride Brandywell entitled to apply.

Minister Lyons opened applications to The Northern Ireland Football Fund (TNIFF) Performance Programme, marking the start of a £36.2million footballing facilities improvement programme across the North.

Minister Lyons said: “I am pleased today to open applications to the Fund’s Performance Programme.

“In my first year as Sports Minister, I have visited many of performance club grounds and have been shocked at the dire state of some spectator stands and existing facilities for players. My vision is to improve conditions for players, and to provide safe, accessible, football grounds for supporters.

“I want to ensure the passion for football and the talent we have in Northern Ireland is nurtured and developed. I want to see improved accessibility for under-represented and disadvantaged groups, an inclusive sport open to all ages and abilities.”

The Minister added: “I am determined this is only the beginning. It is my ambition that this is a rolling programme of awards and project delivery over the coming years.

“This will require additional funding in due course and I will be seeking to sustain the Fund with further investment from a range of sources.

“The Fund is an Executive commitment and goes beyond football, benefitting local communities through increased economic activity, providing accessible, high-quality facilities which are welcoming to all and inspiring for players for generations to come.”

Last year Mr. Lyons approved sign-off on the £36.2 million tranche of funding for sub-regional stadia and said letters of offer for the first projects to benefit from the TNIFF, formerly the Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Football, were expected to issue in the 2024/25 financial year.

Applications to the Fund will be considered under an open and transparent grant funding process, the Department for Communities said.

They will be assessed against objective criteria to determine the proposals to be taken forward to development of business case stage and then to final approval, the department added.

Eligibly Performance Clubs are defined as all current football clubs which are members of the Northern Ireland Football League or League of Ireland who play their home matches in the North.