Sports minister Lyons signs off on £36.2m sub-regional stadia fund with Derry City FC & Brandywell in line to benefit

Sports minister Gordon Lyons has approved sign-off on a long-awaited £36.2 million tranche of funding for sub-regional stadia with Derry City FC and the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry among the anticipated beneficiaries.

Letters of offer for the first projects to benefit from the Northern Ireland Football Fund, formerly the Sub Regional Stadia Programme for Football, are expected to issue in this financial year, said Mr. Lyons.

The minister announced the investment at Windsor Park on Wednesday in the presence of representatives of local football clubs from across the North.

He said: “I am pleased to give Ministerial approval to The Northern Ireland Football Fund and to unlock for the first time this Executive commitment to modernising footballing facilities at every level in communities across Northern Ireland.

The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium

“I am seizing this once in a lifetime opportunity to transform the game locally. For players at performance and grassroots level I want to see better facilities.

"I want to see improved accessibility for disadvantaged and underrepresented groups, both as participants and supporters. I want fans now, and in the future, to have the best experience at their local club. And looking forward, I want to foster our footballing stars of the future with the creation of a National Training Centre.

“I am committed to fully utilising the £36.2 million and to seeking to sustain the Fund with further investment from the Executive, from within the football sector and from across local government.”

Mr. Lyons said the fund will take a phased approach to delivery across its three strands.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons is pictured with local club representatives as he gives Ministerial approval to the Northern Ireland Football Fund.

A club investment strand will open for applications in this financial year and first funding awards to grassroots clubs will also begin roll out.

The Minister added: “I expect the first projects to receive letters of offer from my Department within this financial year and to start spending their award in the 2025/ 2026 financial year. This will begin a rolling programme of awards and project delivery.

“Work is progressing at pace on a National Training Centre for Football to host elite training for our national men’s, women’s and youth teams and to drive skills for people involved at all levels of the game. I will be saying more on this in coming weeks.”

The £36.2m was originally pledged by Stormont in 2011.

Back in February DCFC Chief Executive Sean Barrett said he believed the club should be considered a 'priority' when it came to the allocation of the sub-regional stadia fund and that it was preparing a business case for the completion of the Mark Farren Stand at the Brandywell.

Derry City FC is currently developing a new North Terrace behind the goal at the Brandywell Road end of the Stadium.

Once it, and phase 2 of the Mark Farren Stand, are eventually completed the capacity at the ground will increase to 7,408.

Speaking at Windsor Park on Wednesday Mr. Lyons said: “Over the last 100 days, I have visited clubs and community football facilities across NI. I recognise the passion and benefits this sport brings to so many people.

“I know the long delay has been a source of frustration for clubs and local communities.