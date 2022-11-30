Magee, Brandywell and Northlands projects ‘uncontroversial’ and should proceed without Executive

The Foyle MP asked the Secretary of State for the north about the proposed developments in the British House of Commons.

The SDLP leader said the three projects were uncontroversial and should progress despite the absence of a power-sharing government in Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Does the Secretary of State agree that ‘New Decade, New Approach’ contains many commitments, such as funding the Northlands Addiction Treatment Centre, the Magee university expansion and the Brandywell stadium—all in my constituency—and that in this new context they should not be seen as controversial but should be able to get funded even though we do not have Ministers in the Executive?” he asked.

Colum Eastwood

Mr. Heaton-Harris replied: “The hon. Gentleman is quite right that all these things can happen simultaneously or separately and at different speeds, and have done, but there is also a fundamental issue, which was noted at that time, with the protocol.”

The exchange occurred during the second reading of the Northern Ireland (Executive Formation etc) Bill.

Advertisement Hide Ad