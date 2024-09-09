Magee expansion, A5 and rail link mentioned in ‘Our Plan’ draft Programme for Government

Magee College, the A5, and the proposed new Derry to Portadown railway link are mentioned in the Executive’s draft Programme for Government that was put out for consultation on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the ‘Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most Draft Programme for Government 2024-2027’ document warns the budgetary position is ‘very difficult’ and will remain so.

Derry is explicitly mentioned only once in the document though the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee College campus and potential major infrastructure projects such as the A5 and the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) are referred to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Our Plan’ sets out nine immediate priorities for the remainder of the current Stormont mandate.

Magee College, the A5, and the proposed new Derry to Portadown railway link are mentioned in the Executive’s draft Programme for Government that was put out for consultation on Monday.

They are: to grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy; to deliver more affordable childcare; to cut health waiting times; to end violence against women and girls; to better provide support for children and young people with special educational needs; to provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing; to make communities safer; to protect Lough Neagh; and to reform and transform public services.

The expansion of Magee features under the first plank of the programme: growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy.

In sub-section on regional balance under this priority the document states: “As outlined in New Decade New Approach, the Executive will continue to implement the commitment to expand Ulster University’s Magee Campus so that it can accommodate up to 10,000 students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To achieve this, the Magee Taskforce will develop and oversee an action plan for campus expansion, set to be published before the end of this year.”

First Minister Michelle O'Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly

The same section pledges that the Executive will work with Councils and local partners to deliver a Sub-Regional Economic Action Plan.

"This will include enhancing the role of Invest NI and providing increased support for entrepreneurs. Over the next few years £1.3 billion will be invested with the aim of stimulating regeneration and tourism across Northern Ireland,” it states.

The draft programme sets three missions across the themes of: people - working to support everyone at all stages of their life to ensure they have the chance to succeed by improving life opportunities; planet – harnessing the potential of a green growth economy while ensuring we provide an equitable transition to a sustainable and affordable society as we take responsibility for decarbonising our economy and society; and prosperity – improving our economic productivity while making sure that we have an economy that works for everyone and our story continues to be an inspiration to others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of these, it says, will be underpinned by a cross-cutting commitment towards peace to make sure that everyone feels the benefit of a growing economy, improved environment, and a fairer society.

Beyond the nine immediate priorities listed above there is promise to invest in our public infrastructure in a section entitled, ‘Building New Foundations’.

It is here major road and rail projects in the North West are included.

“Actions will include taking a statutory decision on the Western Transport Corridor and publishing a Road Safety Strategy and Action Plan,” it states in relation to the multi-million pound A5 project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The AISRR offers an opportunity to reconnect our people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our economy. This includes considering the recommendations of the All-Island Rail Review, which include the electrification of rail services, strengthening Belfast-Dublin rail services, and creating new services between Belfast and the Northwest, via Portadown and Omagh.

"This offers an opportunity to connect people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our economy,” it adds.

‘Our Plan’ states that the Executive is committed to investing £26 billion of public funding in the next decade and that more detail on this will be provided in its upcoming Investment Strategy.

Derry is explicitly mentioned in a section entitled ‘Shaping a Better Tomorrow’ in the context of flood risk management over the long term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We need to respond to the impacts of Climate Change as well, and that is why we are completing work on Belfast Tidal Flood defences, taking forward a consultation on Living with Water in Derry-Londonderry, and seeking to develop a new flood forecasting system,” the draft document states.

The authors acknowledge there is a limited budget available to achieve its goals.

"Despite additional funding, the Executive faced significant challenges in setting a budget for 2024/25 and the financial position remains very difficult for this year, and for the near future.

"Departments are facing tough decisions to manage their budgets and live within their funding allocations. Furthermore, while we would like to work to a multiyear budget, the Executive’s overall budget envelope is set by Treasury as part of its Spending Review.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that for 2024/25 and for 2025/26, we must work within single-year funding envelopes,” the document states.

A public consultation on ‘Our Plan’ launched on Monday and will run for eight weeks. A link to the consultation can be found at: www.northernireland.gov.uk/PfG-consultation

Speaking as the consultation was launched, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The draft Programme for Government sets out the Executive’s priorities to tackle the biggest issues facing workers, families and communities here.

"From cutting hospital waiting times, delivering affordable childcare, to providing more affordable housing, we are taking action to ensure our communities have access to the life opportunities they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must invest in and improve our public services, protect our environment, create jobs and grow a sustainable economy that works for everyone.

“This is an ambitious plan which is set against the very challenging financial backdrop. But this is a mandate for delivery, and the Programme for Government gives everyone hope for a better future.

Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: "The draft Programme for Government outlines the Executive’s bold ambition to change the lives of our people and communities for the better.

“We want to build on Northern Ireland’s reputation as a great place to live, work and invest by supporting our homegrown businesses and local talent through education, skills and jobs creation.”