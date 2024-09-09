Magee expansion, A5 and rail link mentioned in ‘Our Plan’ draft Programme for Government
However, the ‘Our Plan: Doing What Matters Most Draft Programme for Government 2024-2027’ document warns the budgetary position is ‘very difficult’ and will remain so.
Derry is explicitly mentioned only once in the document though the expansion of Ulster University’s Magee College campus and potential major infrastructure projects such as the A5 and the All-Island Strategic Rail Review (AISRR) are referred to.
‘Our Plan’ sets out nine immediate priorities for the remainder of the current Stormont mandate.
They are: to grow a globally competitive and sustainable economy; to deliver more affordable childcare; to cut health waiting times; to end violence against women and girls; to better provide support for children and young people with special educational needs; to provide more social, affordable and sustainable housing; to make communities safer; to protect Lough Neagh; and to reform and transform public services.
The expansion of Magee features under the first plank of the programme: growing a globally competitive and sustainable economy.
In sub-section on regional balance under this priority the document states: “As outlined in New Decade New Approach, the Executive will continue to implement the commitment to expand Ulster University’s Magee Campus so that it can accommodate up to 10,000 students.
"To achieve this, the Magee Taskforce will develop and oversee an action plan for campus expansion, set to be published before the end of this year.”
The same section pledges that the Executive will work with Councils and local partners to deliver a Sub-Regional Economic Action Plan.
"This will include enhancing the role of Invest NI and providing increased support for entrepreneurs. Over the next few years £1.3 billion will be invested with the aim of stimulating regeneration and tourism across Northern Ireland,” it states.
The draft programme sets three missions across the themes of: people - working to support everyone at all stages of their life to ensure they have the chance to succeed by improving life opportunities; planet – harnessing the potential of a green growth economy while ensuring we provide an equitable transition to a sustainable and affordable society as we take responsibility for decarbonising our economy and society; and prosperity – improving our economic productivity while making sure that we have an economy that works for everyone and our story continues to be an inspiration to others.
All of these, it says, will be underpinned by a cross-cutting commitment towards peace to make sure that everyone feels the benefit of a growing economy, improved environment, and a fairer society.
Beyond the nine immediate priorities listed above there is promise to invest in our public infrastructure in a section entitled, ‘Building New Foundations’.
It is here major road and rail projects in the North West are included.
“Actions will include taking a statutory decision on the Western Transport Corridor and publishing a Road Safety Strategy and Action Plan,” it states in relation to the multi-million pound A5 project.
“The AISRR offers an opportunity to reconnect our people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our economy. This includes considering the recommendations of the All-Island Rail Review, which include the electrification of rail services, strengthening Belfast-Dublin rail services, and creating new services between Belfast and the Northwest, via Portadown and Omagh.
"This offers an opportunity to connect people and communities and continue the decarbonisation of our economy,” it adds.
‘Our Plan’ states that the Executive is committed to investing £26 billion of public funding in the next decade and that more detail on this will be provided in its upcoming Investment Strategy.
Derry is explicitly mentioned in a section entitled ‘Shaping a Better Tomorrow’ in the context of flood risk management over the long term.
"We need to respond to the impacts of Climate Change as well, and that is why we are completing work on Belfast Tidal Flood defences, taking forward a consultation on Living with Water in Derry-Londonderry, and seeking to develop a new flood forecasting system,” the draft document states.
The authors acknowledge there is a limited budget available to achieve its goals.
"Despite additional funding, the Executive faced significant challenges in setting a budget for 2024/25 and the financial position remains very difficult for this year, and for the near future.
"Departments are facing tough decisions to manage their budgets and live within their funding allocations. Furthermore, while we would like to work to a multiyear budget, the Executive’s overall budget envelope is set by Treasury as part of its Spending Review.
"We know that for 2024/25 and for 2025/26, we must work within single-year funding envelopes,” the document states.
A public consultation on ‘Our Plan’ launched on Monday and will run for eight weeks. A link to the consultation can be found at: www.northernireland.gov.uk/PfG-consultation
Speaking as the consultation was launched, First Minister Michelle O’Neill said: “The draft Programme for Government sets out the Executive’s priorities to tackle the biggest issues facing workers, families and communities here.
"From cutting hospital waiting times, delivering affordable childcare, to providing more affordable housing, we are taking action to ensure our communities have access to the life opportunities they deserve.
“We must invest in and improve our public services, protect our environment, create jobs and grow a sustainable economy that works for everyone.
“This is an ambitious plan which is set against the very challenging financial backdrop. But this is a mandate for delivery, and the Programme for Government gives everyone hope for a better future.
Deputy First Minister, Emma Little-Pengelly said: "The draft Programme for Government outlines the Executive’s bold ambition to change the lives of our people and communities for the better.
“We want to build on Northern Ireland’s reputation as a great place to live, work and invest by supporting our homegrown businesses and local talent through education, skills and jobs creation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.