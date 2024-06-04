Magee taskforce to meet for third time with local reps and US special envoy Joe Kennedy to attend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A taskforce set up to oversee an action plan to expand Ulster University’s Magee College to 10,000 students will meet in Derry on Wednesday with the US special envoy for economic affairs Joe Kennedy expected to attend.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy said the taskforce, chaired by Stephen Kelly, Chief Executive of Manufacturing NI, will meet for the third time this week.

“I established the independent task force in March under the leadership of Stephen Kelly and Nicola Skelly. The group has met twice, receiving presentations from Ulster University (UU) and Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Local business leaders also led a task force discussion on future skills needs in the north-west. The next task force meeting will take place this Wednesday and will be attended by representatives of the local community and by the special envoy for economic affairs, Joe Kennedy.

A taskforce set up to oversee an action plan to expand Ulster University’s Magee College to 10,000 students will meet in Derry on Wednesday with the US special envoy for economic affairs Joe Kennedy expected to attend.

"The expansion of the Magee campus to 10,000 students was a commitment in 'New Decade, New Approach' and is key to promoting regional balance, in line with my economic plans. As Minister, I intend to see that commitment delivered,” Mr. Murphy told MLAs on Monday.

The minister was asked for an update on the work of the taskforce by Foyle MLA Ciara Ferguson, who also asked what additional funding the Department for Economy had allocated to Magee for expansion in 2024/25.

Mr. Murphy said: “A total funding package of £152 million has been committed for the expansion of Magee. That includes previously announced funding of £38 million from the Shared Island Fund for a new teaching block, city deals and a future fund as well as investment from the university's reserves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For the next financial year, the Department includes up to £4.1 million resource and up to £14.7 million capital for Magee expansion activities.”

SDLP MLA Sinéad McLaughlin asked if further funding would be made available to support any recommendations provided by the Magee taskforce when it eventually reports later this year.

“The task force will produce a paper in September. The funds that are in place do not take into consideration recommendations that may come from the task force. Minister, are you confident that you will have money to put towards the expansion?” she asked.

Mr. Murphy replied: “That will require us to engage with UU. The task force will have oversight of and input to a more detailed plan on the allocation of that funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It will be made available in the financial year to take forward opportunities to expand the Magee campus by developing the infrastructure and increasing student numbers.

"As the Member rightly said, the task force will come forward with a plan in September. It is aware of the figures that we have been talking about.

"If it has a different approach, I am happy to listen to that and to try to secure the additional funding. The Member will recognise, as, I am sure, will members of the Committee, the limitations on the funding that we had.