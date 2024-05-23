Majority of Derry bus and rail passengers to see 6% and 10% fare hikes, say Translink

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The majority of passengers will see their fares increase by 6 per cent on bus and 10 per cent on rail following the decision by the Department of Infrastructure (DfI) to revise fares upwards, Translink have said.

Most fares on Metro, NI Railways and Ulsterbus will be revised, effective from Monday, June 3, 2024.

Cross-border coach and rail fares will not be affected.

Ian Campbell, Translink Director of Operations said: “We remain confident that bus and train travel is still the most attractive and cost-effective travel choice especially when compared to increasing private motoring costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink have announced that, following the decision by DfI to revise fares, most fares on Metro, NI Railways and Ulsterbus will be revised, effective from Monday, June 3, 2024.

“Combined with the many wider health and wellbeing benefits of sustainable travel, it’s also an easy way we can all do our bit for the climate crisis and improve air quality for a better-connected society for all.”

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said: “The announcement today that Translink is to increase its average fares by 6 per cent for bus and 10 per cent for rail is a blow for public transport users.

“This review comes on the back of an average 7 per cent fare increase across all Translink services in March 2023 and rail fare increases in November 2023.

Most fares on Metro, NI Railways and Ulsterbus will be revised, effective from Monday, June 3, 2024.

"It will disproportionately affect low-income passengers, who have no travel option other than public transport and who are already struggling with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Consumers will understand there has been an increase to the cost of operating the public transport network and this is exacerbated by the freeze on Northern Ireland Government public transport funding.”

Mr. McClenaghan said funding of public transport ‘must be adequate to maintain as a minimum the current level of service, but also fund incentives to increase passenger numbers where possible’.

"This fare increase contrasts with initiatives elsewhere, such as the £2 bus fare cap in England and the 20 per cent discount for passengers in the Republic of Ireland (ROI) that recognise the benefits of public transport to society and the environment.

"This Translink increase could restrict growth in the number of people using public transport and conflicts with Government policy to increase the number of people using public transport.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Translink is encouraging customers to use the range of everyday value, discounted tickets and promotional fares available. Passengers are also encouraged to use contactless, mLink and multi-journey products to get a good deal.

Twenty-five per cent discount will also continue to be available on travel after 9.30am on rail and Ulsterbus local services. iLink cards also offer unlimited travel for various zones across the bus and train network.

Mr. Campbell highlighted discounts for young people: “We are also maintaining the 50 per cent discount along with free access to the yLink card for all 16 to 23 year olds. With over 60% more yLink journeys made over the last year, this special deal is helping many more young people to travel on bus and rail services, and make their money go further.