Man with ‘severe mental health’ issues held in Donegal Garda station because no GPs available

Donegal TD Thomas Pringle claimed members of An Garda Síochána rang a dozen doctors but none were available during the half day period the man was within their care.

“Last week a Garda station in Donegal was forced to hold a man with severe mental health issues for 12 hours as there were no GPs available to assess him and sign the necessary forms to allow him to be admitted to hospital.

"This was not only unfair to the man being held but also to the gardaí who were unable to do anything else while this man was in their care.

Deputy Thomas Pringle.

"They were forced to ring 12 different GPs but none was available. Garda resources are very limited in rural communities so gardaí are not in a position to be tied up for a whole day trying to find a GP. It is completely unacceptable.

"I do not understand why there is not a system in place to ensure GPs are contracted to the Garda to ensure this service is provided when it is necessary.

"Will the Tánaiste ensure that instances such as this cannot happen again? Will he ensure that GPs are contracted so they turn up and no person in need of a GP to sign a form will be held for 12 hours in any Garda station?” he asked.

Responding to Deputy Pringle, the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said: “It is undoubtedly the case that gardaí need to be able to access expert medical help if they are dealing with somebody who has severe mental health issues.

"As Deputy Pringle is aware, we are in the middle of a significant investment in primary care in Donegal, including multiple primary care centres and enhanced community care teams throughout the county. I will be in the county shortly to open the latest facility.