Mary Lou McDonald to visit Derry to mark Martin McGuinness' seventh anniversary

Mary Lou McDonald will be in Derry for a special event to mark the seventh anniversary of the death of Martin McGuinness.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 7th Mar 2024, 17:16 GMT
Updated 7th Mar 2024, 17:29 GMT
The Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation has encouraged members of the public to attend the City Hotel at 7.30pm on March 22.

The Sinn Féin President will be ‘in conversation’ with Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew.

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to have the woman tipped by many to be Ireland’s next Taoiseach in the city as part of our annual events to remember the life and legacy of Martin Mc Guinness.

Martin McGuinness, Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams in 2006. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PAMartin McGuinness, Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams in 2006. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA
Martin McGuinness, Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams in 2006. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA

“Both Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle Gildernew were close friends and comrades with Martin for many years, working closely with him through some of the most pivotal moments of our peace and political process.

“The event will mark Martin’s seventh anniversary and promises to be a poignant and revealing evening reflecting on their friendship and activism during a time of unprecedented political change in Ireland.”

