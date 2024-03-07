Mary Lou McDonald to visit Derry to mark Martin McGuinness' seventh anniversary
The Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation has encouraged members of the public to attend the City Hotel at 7.30pm on March 22.
The Sinn Féin President will be ‘in conversation’ with Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew.
Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to have the woman tipped by many to be Ireland’s next Taoiseach in the city as part of our annual events to remember the life and legacy of Martin Mc Guinness.
“Both Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle Gildernew were close friends and comrades with Martin for many years, working closely with him through some of the most pivotal moments of our peace and political process.
“The event will mark Martin’s seventh anniversary and promises to be a poignant and revealing evening reflecting on their friendship and activism during a time of unprecedented political change in Ireland.”