Mary Lou McDonald to visit Derry to mark Martin McGuinness' seventh anniversary

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Martin Mc Guinness Peace Foundation has encouraged members of the public to attend the City Hotel at 7.30pm on March 22.

The Sinn Féin President will be ‘in conversation’ with Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Foundation spokesperson Paul Kavanagh said: “We are delighted to have the woman tipped by many to be Ireland’s next Taoiseach in the city as part of our annual events to remember the life and legacy of Martin Mc Guinness.

Martin McGuinness, Mary Lou McDonald and Gerry Adams in 2006. Photo credit should read: Julien Behal/PA

“Both Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle Gildernew were close friends and comrades with Martin for many years, working closely with him through some of the most pivotal moments of our peace and political process.