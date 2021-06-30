Massive Irish unity referendum banner unfurled under Derry Walls and at Grianán of Aileach

The unity banner at Grianán of Aileach.

On Tuesday Sinn Féin activists from Derry unveiled the banner on the banking beneath the Derry Walls over looking the Bogside at Fahan Street in Derry and at Grianán of Aileach in Donegal.

Speaking to the Journal local coordinator of the Irish Unity campaign Councillor Conor Heaney said: “This is another step to highlight the local Irish Unity campaign at two iconic landmarks and we want as many people as possible to be part of the conversation.

“The very practical, present-day challenges presented by both the pandemic and by Brexit have not only reshaped the discussion on Irish Unity, these crises have brought the prospect of a United Ireland into mainstream thinking. Conversations are happening in every corner of our island. In every town. In every village. In every city. North and South."

Sinn Féin activists unfurl the banner in the Bogside.

Colr. Heaney was speaking after Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald told the Derry Volunteers Commemoration at the weekend she expected a referendum on reunification will take place by 2030.

The Foyleside councillor said: “The unification of Ireland is being spoken about as being achievable but also as being very necessary. This is because a united Ireland makes sense - economically, politically, and socially.

“Sinn Féin's vision of Irish Unity is one of equality, inclusion and respect. A real home for everybody, from all backgrounds, identities, and traditions.

The unity banner at the historic seat of the Aileach kings outside Derry.