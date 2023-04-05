Matt Carthy to deliver main address at Sinn Féin Easter Rising commemoration in Derry

Cavan Monaghan TD Matt Carthy will be the keynote speaker at the commemoration on April 9.

Encouraging people to take part, Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Padraig Delargy said "Easter is a special and poignant time for republicans as we gather to remember and pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in the pursuit of Irish freedom.

“The main address this year will be delivered by Matt Carty TD who I am sure will be reflecting on the positive change that the party is driving right across Ireland and which is bringing us closer than ever to achieving the kind of Ireland that was envisaged by the men and women of 1916.”

Matt Carthy

The Foyle MLA encouraged a strong turn out.

“I would urge local republicans to make a special effort to attend both the main and local area commemorations in Derry and to wear the Easter Lily with pride over the Easter period in honour of the sacrifices of all of our patriot dead.”

The main commemoration will assemble at Westland street at 2pm.

A number of localised ceremonies will also take place on Easter Sunday at 1pm . These are: Shantallow Monument (Racecourse Road) Waterside (Rose Court) 1.30pm Creggan (Central Drive), Bogside Brandywell (Lecky Road).

Deputy Carthy is Sinn Féin’s Agriculture, Food, and the Marine spokesperson. He is a member of the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee.

