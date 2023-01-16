News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

McLaughlin proposes tens of millions of pounds investment in childcare

A Derry MLA has called for emergency intervention to ‘save childcare places’ and ease pressure on working families.

By Kevin Mullan
31 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 11:37am

SDLP Economy and Jobs spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin MLA has said that action is needed to prevent the loss of childcare places which would have a significant impact on working families.

The Foyle MLA was speaking as the party published a five-point plan to save childcare places.

Hide Ad

She said: “Childcare costs far too much for parents and the cost-of-living crisis has made the pressure on working families unbearable. As many businesses providing this vital service struggle to stay open, parents are faced with eye-watering costs.

Foyle MLA Sinéad McLaughlin
Most Popular

"I regularly hear from families whose childcare costs are even higher than their monthly mortgage payments, forcing some parents and most often women, out of work entirely.

“It can’t go on like this. We need an ambitious Childcare Strategy and early years infrastructure that meets the needs of working parents. The more time we waste on inaction, the further we fall behind other jurisdictions that are prioritising this investment in children, working parents and our economy.”

Hide Ad
Read More
Childcare costs soaring in Derry as sector struggles to stay afloat

Ms. McLaughlin said her party believes tens of millions of pounds in investment in childcare is necessary.

Hide Ad

“While other parties expect parents to foot the bill, the SDLP is proposing investment of £20.4m into early years infrastructure, freezing costs for parents and keeping the businesses that provide these services sustainable in the short-term.

"We’d also expand access to financial support, make more parents aware of the financial support available and bring government Departments together to tackle this challenge,” she said.

Hide Ad

Derry MLA launches childcare costs survey

JobsFoyle MLA