Meenan Square development now scheduled to start in Spring 2025

Work on a £11m mixed use development at the derelict Meenan Square site in the heart of the Bogside is now scheduled to commence in the spring of 2025 subject to planning approval.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 12th Mar 2024, 11:30 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 12:32 GMT
"Work is anticipated to commence on site by Spring 2025, subject to planning approval.

“The Executive Office remains absolutely committed to this important transformational project and will work with all statutory and community partners to deliver this exciting project for the community,” First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly confirmed in response to an Assembly Question from Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Mr. Durkan asked the ministers for an update on the progress on The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd.

The Meenan Square site in the heart of the Bogside.The Meenan Square site in the heart of the Bogside.
The £11m scheme will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising housing, a community hub, and essential local amenities.

“Apex Housing Association, funded by The Executive Office, purchased the majority of the site from the private sector landowner Westco Developments in March 2023.

“Funding for the wider capital development is being provided primarily by The Executive Office, supported by Apex Housing Association and the Department for Communities.

“The project is now subject to a formal planning application, including public consultation giving the local community an opportunity to share their views on the planning designs,” the ministers stated.

It had been anticipated that construction would commence on site by the Autumn of this year, however, that has since been pushed out to Spring 2025.

