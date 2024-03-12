Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"Work is anticipated to commence on site by Spring 2025, subject to planning approval.

“The Executive Office remains absolutely committed to this important transformational project and will work with all statutory and community partners to deliver this exciting project for the community,” First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly confirmed in response to an Assembly Question from Foyle MLA Mark H. Durkan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr. Durkan asked the ministers for an update on the progress on The Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd.

The Meenan Square site in the heart of the Bogside.

The £11m scheme will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising housing, a community hub, and essential local amenities.

“Apex Housing Association, funded by The Executive Office, purchased the majority of the site from the private sector landowner Westco Developments in March 2023.

“Funding for the wider capital development is being provided primarily by The Executive Office, supported by Apex Housing Association and the Department for Communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The project is now subject to a formal planning application, including public consultation giving the local community an opportunity to share their views on the planning designs,” the ministers stated.