The mural was unveiled by Gerald Donaghey’s niece Geraldine Doherty on Thursday, the 13th anniversary of the publication of the Saville report.

Geraldine spoke of the hurt inflicted on the Donaghey family by the Saville report’s finding that Gerald was ‘probably’ armed despite abundant testimony that he was not.

"I am very proud to be here today to remember my uncle Gerald Donaghey. I am here to continue my late mother's battle for truth and justice.

John Kelly presenting Geraldine Doherty with an oak sapling at the new mural.

"Mary, who fought tirelessly to clear her brother's name, was a broken woman on June 15, 2010, when Saville failed to address the issue of nail bombs planted on his body by the British Army.

"Mary sadly died a few months later with that injustice always on her mind. Mary, we are here today to remind everyone that your battle to remove the stain on his good name and reputation continues,” she said.

The new artwork at Lisfannon Park was created by Lurgan street artist Jonny McKerr. It features portraits of the 14 victims gunned down by members of the British Parachute Regiment on January 30, 1972 while they were participating in an anti-internment demonstration.

The picture of Gerald Donaghey takes centre stage above a legend declaring ‘Innocent’ in large lettering.

Geraldine Doherty, the niece of Gerald Donaghey, officially launching the new mural.

John Kelly, whose brother Michael was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, said he remembered his dismay upon hearing of Saville’s findings with respect to Gerald Donaghey

"I remember sitting there talking to our lawyers and I looked around me and everybody was joyful and I turned to my right hand side and I saw Geraldine and Denis [McFeely, his close friend] heartbroken, heartbroken...that itself stands in my head and I will never forget it to be truthful.

"To this day justice has never been done concerning Gerald Donaghey and that's what this mural is all about. As you probably realise Gerry, Gerald, is actually standing out in the mural and the reason for that is to show support for the Doherty family and we will never give up until his name is completely cleared.”

Members of the Bloody Sunday families at the launch of the new mural.

Some of the attendance at the launch of the new Bloody Sunday mural.