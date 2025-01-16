O’Dowd discusses the importance of connectivity at fireside chat with Derry Chamber

Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd is pictured with, left to right, Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (President) and Steven Lindsay (Vice-President).Minister for Infrastructure John O’Dowd is pictured with, left to right, Chamber members Anna Doherty (CEO), Andrew Fleming (President) and Steven Lindsay (Vice-President).
Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd has discussed the importance of connectivity at a fireside chat event organised by Derry Chamber of Commerce.

Minister O’Dowd said: “Good connectivity is an important element for economic investment, regeneration, tourism and culture. I have shown my commitment to Derry’s development by my support for City of Derry airport and to the strengthening of rail connections by my investment into the Derry to Coleraine line, and publication of the All-island Rail Review.

“I am supportive of the Derry and Strabane Council City Deal which will be seen in the development of the riverfront to provide substantial public transport, walking and cycling improvements.

"That support also extends to Strabane where my Department is responsible for the delivery of the town centre pedestrian and cycle bridge to maximise the benefits of the Strabane Regeneration project.

“My focus is on addressing regional imbalance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities and better connections.”

