Olivia Newton-John : Derry singer Dana and co-stars pays tribute to icon

Dana in Derry in recent times (George Sweeney Derry Journal) and right, Olivia Newton John pictured back in 2019. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

The England-born musician and actor, who grew up in Australia, passed away at her home in California on Monday at the age of 73.

Olivia and Derry singer Rosemary Scallon nee Brown (Dana) became acquaintances in London while the former was pursuing her career.

Dana won the Eurovision in 1970 for Ireland with All Kinds of Everything. Four years later Olivia Newton-John would represent the UK with her own song Long Live Love.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 08: Flowers are placed on Olivia Newton-John's Hollywood Walk of Fame star on August 08, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Both talented musicians would go on to international acclaim and would host their own TV shows.

Speaking on highlandradio.com/ this morning, Dana paid tribute to Olivia, the two having met again several times over the years.

“I can honestly say she never changed,” Dana said. “She was just a very gentle, kind, smiling, genuine person.”

John Easterling, husband OF Olivia Newton-John, in a statement said his wife passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California, ‘surrounded by family and friends’.

“We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he said, adding:

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Meanwhile tributes have flooded in for the movie and music star.

John Travolta, who starred opposite Olivia as Danny Zuko and Sandra Dee in the movie that catapulted them both to international stardom, said:

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again.