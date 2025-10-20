Opinion: Agreed de-proscription process needed to support ending paramilitary and terrorist organisations

The new independent expert who has a year to report on how a formal process to end paramilitary and terrorist organizations in Northern Ireland will work certainly has a job on her hands.

Fleur Ravensbergen, who has a history of working with demilitarisation processes around the world, will no doubt already know that ending paramilitary and terrorist organisations in Northern Ireland is ultimately a matter for the British and Irish governments to oversee and control.

But, if the long road of transition is to be successfully concluded, Ravensbergen will also need to be clear about what the British and Irish government responsibilities are to deliver that outcome.

Past experience suggests this won’t be straightforward.

In 2017 The Red Hand Commando, one of the smaller loyalist organisations with a membership of around 500 UK-wide, applied to be de-proscribed.

The RHC had not been involved in any criminal or coercive activity for over a decade, provided around one hundred pages of evidence that it had adopted a community support role with many examples of how this work had improved local conditions, and contained ten signatories from respected civic, political and social figures in support of the application.

The British Secretary of State was to conclude on the application within 90 days but at the end of that time referred the application to Stormont who took another 90 days to respond.

The Stormont conclusion was that the application could only be assessed if a signatory from the RHC were to deliver it but that this person could also be arrested because the RHC is an illegal organisation.

This was a change from the initial criteria that stipulated any applicant representing a de-proscribed organisation, or someone acting as an interlocutor, would not be arrested or made subject to criminal investigation.

On the basis of this new stipulation the application process collapsed. No detail or feedback was provided by London or Stormont on what was wrong with the RHC submission and no explanation was given about why the submission criteria had changed.

The RHC leaders knew that if the application was successful then the other much bigger loyalist organisations, the UDA and the UVF, would be likely to follow and this had indeed been discussed internally with other leaders.

The RHC had said in their submission that their process of transition was complete and that they would meet with senior police officers every three months to check that nobody had been involved in criminal activity or had violated the terms of being de-proscribed.

They asked for no money and had made the application on the basis of being non-active as a paramilitary organisation. Supportive documentation provided was extensive, wide-ranging, evidence-based and allowed for a process of continuing inspection. Yet it was denied.

Having met the ambiguous conditions of the de-proscription process one can only conclude from this that the British government did not really want the RHC to be granted it.

And this was so even if it was agreed that consenting to de-proscription lacked minimal risk or social cost or could have been used as positive leverage on other organisations to stand down. Why was it declined?

Perhaps there was a concern that de-proscribing one organisation would create an unwelcome pressure of expectation for other cases to be granted.

Perhaps there was an uncertainty about public reaction to de-proscription and the easy option was to do nothing. Perhaps the two governments, but the British in particular, knew only too well that possible future problems will reflect more on them more than the organisations themselves and so it was better to keep the problem as a policing rather than political one.

Perhaps any objective decision was overridden by subjective judgement. Notably the regulations for de-proscription lack specificity, presumably allowing room for those involved in the decision-making process room to decline an application without detailed explanation. Certainly this was so for the RHC.

Yet, the logical action that may have been undertaken before and still remains the case today would be for the two governments to construct a de-proscription process for all illegal organisations in parallel and that this process would provide the necessary framework for the dismantling of individual paramilitary and terrorist organisations in a mutually interlocking context.

This context would also need to connect the delivery of clear outcomes met by those organisations to a commitment from the two governments that more funding for education, training and employment backed by investment and improvements in housing, health and community development programmes will be made available during, but ostensibly after successful completion of the de-proscription process.

Central to ending paramilitarism and terrorism therefore is a clear programme and set of criteria implemented and driven by the two governments that organisations must be prepared to support and become involved in.

That process must be clear and measurable not just for governmental purposes but also to help the organisations make a stronger justification for standing down to their own people.

Whether an incremental carrot and stick or big bang approach is undertaken is a matter for those overseeing the dismantling process but whatever method is used wider communities and the organisations must have faith a real delivery process is working and that they are not just part of yet another monitoring one.

The commitment to such a formal government-led process should not only be seen as important for ending the structures of violence that still prevail in Northern Ireland today but for helping to release it from the embers of a dark past into the possibilities of a brighter and better future.

Graham Spencer is Emeritus Professor of Social and Political Conflict at the University of Portsmouth.