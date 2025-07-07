Opinion: Ending loyalist paramilitarism must be seen as a practical rather than moral problem

Recent news attention given to the continuing existence of paramilitary groups largely because of the Winston Irvine case raises immediate questions about any new ‘expert’ group proposed to oversee the ending of those groups.

The obvious questions that arise include what is this new body going to do that is different from what has gone before in terms of impact and influence?

Will it be given new legal powers to maximise leverage over the organisations? Will the process of dismantling groups be officially and formally concluded within the timeframe of the expert group? How will finality be measured and assessed?

What process will be put in place to ensure that paramilitary groups do not reappear or emerge in new ways?

To argue that paramilitarism is unacceptable is obvious but believing that the moral argument will make any difference is a deception. If claims about the reprehensible nature of those in such groups had any positive sway they would have closed down years ago.

The ending of paramilitary groups must therefore be seen as a practical rather than moral problem.

People understandably get upset about the issue of money being raised yet it is important not only to improve conditions and opportunities in deprived areas where paramilitary groups exist but because it can provide an additional lever of pressure on those who insist they are protecting or defending communities when they are inhibiting improvement, restricting opportunities, damaging confidence and deterring outside help or investment.

What companies are going to invest in areas where paramilitaries are active? Potential offers of investment and funding both from within and outside the UK have to be based on groups unequivocally closing down and withheld until that happens.

In relation, better structures of support should be put in place to help loyalists initiate change, so helping to end the negative stereotype that they are little more than victims of it.

We might also note here, as with unionism generally, that there is little commitment to ‘transition’ simply because there is no great appetite for change or promoting change in general, associated as it is with concession and conceived in terms of loss rather than gain.

Not surprisingly too, transition has become a word that, like the process it represents, offers no definable or discernible end point. Because of this it lacks energy or urgency to reach a final outcome, made worse by the absence of any new and positive beginning.

Closure is more definite and assertive than transition which suggests incremental shifts but with no end in sight. The use of language is important here not least because a convincing approach requires a convincing form of explanation and justification to gain respect and legitimacy. Language should also be consistent with the objective of finality rather than transition and any new process seeking to end paramilitarism has to be focussed less on monitoring and more on oversight and delivery.

This surely must be the crucial distinction between any new official body and those that have gone before.

A lack of aptitude for change within unionism more generally relates to another issue and that is the distance that exists between unionism and loyalism where unionist political parties have done little to productively engage with loyalist communities.

But if unionist politicians seek loyalist votes they should be doing a lot more to help loyalist communities and bring representatives from those communities into the political process.

Yes, there is a tendency for both loyalists and unionists not to vote for those with paramilitary backgrounds but many others without this background have potential for strong representation to improve the conditions and circumstances that exist in loyalist areas.

They may not be elected but they could certainly feed into the political process if the civic forum that was legislated for in the Good Friday Agreement were reopened. There are ways to try and affect politics without being publicly elected.

Of course, individuals exert coercive control in loyalist areas to maintain status, reputation and income but it is important to also understand the wider context of change if the dismantling of paramilitary groups is to successfully come about.

The breakthrough for loyalism certainly came with those who took part in negotiations that led to the Good Friday Agreement.

David Ervine, Billy Hutchinson, Gary McMichael and David Adams showed what loyalism is capable of politically but the possibility of a loyalist politics building from that moment declined once the expectation and optimism of the Agreement started to wane.

And if we include the role of Dawn Purvis in the picture of possibility we can see how potential for improvement and development rather than being nurtured in loyalism was broadly disregarded.

So far serious thinking about this has been lacking as adjustments and ‘conflict resolution’ initiatives have been conducted internally and under group control.

This must now be subject to external oversight and within a clear timescale for change. Any new expert would be advised to keep that in mind.

So, perhaps working to bring about closure within a year, with funding and investment for community development and employment presented as a two year commitment that can be renewed and enlarged if groups remain closed and withdrawn if they do not.

But any success is only likely to stick if the benefits of change significantly overweigh the costs of not changing. This also means that the measure of the new expert (who probably should not come from Northern Ireland) has to come from whether closure has been achieved or not.

Merely recommending the formation of yet another official body to continue the process will surely amount to failure.

Only a more assertive professional body with a range of powers and a close working relationship with key players within loyalist communities committed delivering clear outcomes in a set timescale can do this.

Graham Spencer is Emeritus Professor of Social and Political Conflict at the University of Portsmouth.