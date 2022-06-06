Outgoing Mayor Graham Warke announces DUP departure

The outgoing Mayor of Derry and Strabane Graham Warke tonight announced he is leaving the DUP but will continue to serve 'independently' on Derry City and Strabane District Council.

By Kevin Mullan
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 12:11 am

"My year as Mayor has made me reflect on my career and my priorities going forward and this evening I informed the DUP that I want to move forward with a new political pathway.

"I am committed to move this city and district into a more progressive and united future, one that embraces the needs of all people who live and work here," Alderman Warke said in a statement released on Monday night.

Graham Warke

Alderman said he would be taking some time to spend with family and friends but would be continuing to serve the electorate as a councillor 'independently'.

"My decision to leave the DUP and pursue my career independently was made in close consultation with the electorate, my family and friends and wider community," he declared.

