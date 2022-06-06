Outgoing Mayor Graham Warke announces DUP departure

"My year as Mayor has made me reflect on my career and my priorities going forward and this evening I informed the DUP that I want to move forward with a new political pathway.

"I am committed to move this city and district into a more progressive and united future, one that embraces the needs of all people who live and work here," Alderman Warke said in a statement released on Monday night.

Graham Warke

Alderman said he would be taking some time to spend with family and friends but would be continuing to serve the electorate as a councillor 'independently'.