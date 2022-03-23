Over 300 delegates to attend AILG Conference in Buncrana

AILG President Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan.

The first AILG training conference since Covid 19 restrictions were implemented will be held in the Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Buncrana over two days, beginning on Wednesday and will host a number of distinguished speakers.

The current AILG President is Inishowen-based Donegal County Councillor Nicholas Crossan, who became the first Independent member to hold the position.

He told the ‘Journal’ it will be an ‘honour’ to welcome his fellow delegates to his home town and show them all that Buncrana and Inishowen has to offer.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is looking like there will be over 300 delegates here, which is absolutely brilliant for local businesses and also for the promotion of Buncrana and Inishowen.

“Some of them will be coming here for the first time and we’ll definitely be showcasing all our amenities and attractions. Many of them live in landlocked counties, so while we are very used to visiting the beaches, it will be a real treat for them. The event will showcase Buncrana and Inishowen in all its glory - and even better, it’s giving good weather for the next few days. As President of the AILG, it is a great honour and privilege to welcome felow delegates and councillors to my hometown.”

Those in attendance at the conference are also expected to be accompanied by family members.

The conference will be officially opened by Minister Peter Burke, Minister of State at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. Speakers will include former RTE broadcaster and social enterprise officer Ciaran Mullooly; Eunan Quinn, Senior Planner at Donegal County Council; Anne Marie Conlon, Head of Economic Development at Donegal County Council; Councillor Nick Killian, AILG Vice President; Caroline Creamer, Director of the International Centre for Local and Regional Development and Brendan O’Keefe, Geographer, Analyst and Social Researcher.

Buncrana last hosted the conference in 2016 and it was a huge success, with those in attendance hailing the reception they received.