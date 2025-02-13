Palestinian activist Iyad Burnat to take part in film screening and talk in Derry
Palestinian human rights activist and filmmaker Iyad Burnat will take part in a special film screening in Derry next week.
The event will take place on February 17 at 7pm in St. Columb's Hall.
The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “Iyad has devoted his life to nonviolent resistance and the fight for justice, freedom, and human rights as the head of the Bil'in Popular Committee. He is the author of Bil'in and the Nonviolent Resistance and a recipient of the 2015 James Lawson Award for Nonviolent Conflict.”