Palestinian activist Iyad Burnat to take part in film screening and talk in Derry

Palestinian human rights activist and filmmaker Iyad Burnat will take part in a special film screening in Derry next week.

The Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign said: “Iyad has devoted his life to nonviolent resistance and the fight for justice, freedom, and human rights as the head of the Bil'in Popular Committee. He is the author of Bil'in and the Nonviolent Resistance and a recipient of the 2015 James Lawson Award for Nonviolent Conflict.”