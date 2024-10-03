Palestinian solidarity campaigners to hold Derry rally to mark ‘365 Days of Genocide’ in Gaza

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A rally will be held in Derry city centre on Monday evening to mark what the organisers have called ‘365 Days of Genocide and Resistance’ in Gaza.

The demonstration has been organised by the Derry branch of the Ireland Palestine Solidarity Campaign.

It takes place one year on from the October 7 attacks in 2023, when at least 1,300 Israelis were killed and 3,200 injured in Hamas’ attacks on the kibbutzim on Israel’s border with Gaza, according to UN figures, and a year on from the escalation of the bombing attacks on Gaza, which have killed over 40,000 people.

One thousand people are expected to participate in a parade with a samba band from Bishop’s Gate to Guildhall Square from 6.30pm on Monday evening.

An injured Palestinian boy is rushed into the Nasser hospital after Israeli forces targeted the north eastern district of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 24, 2024. Photo by BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Derry IPSC spokesperson Catherine Hutton said: “This march and rally will not only be in remembrance of the lives lost but a scream for justice for the people of Gaza.

"Derry people have demonstrated over the last year and for the last 50 years their unswerving support for Palestine.

"According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, over 40,000 Palestinians have been killed since the conflict began.”

Ms. Hutton described the death toll as grotesque and referred to the further deaths of civilians as a result of Israeli Defense Force strikes in Lebanon since the weekend.

"Recent events in Lebanon have been devastating, with intense Israeli airstrikes causing over one million people to flee their homes.

"The demands of our movement have not changed in the last year. We demand an immediate cessation of hostilities and protection of civilians. We demand unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza. We demand that the Israeli State is held fully accountable for their actions.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy has urged the public to attend the rally.

Councillor Duffy commented: “For almost a year now, the people of Gaza have endured an horrific, indiscriminate and inhumane military onslaught waged by the Israeli State.

“The people of Derry have consistently shown their support for Palestinian rights and freedom not just over the past year, but over the course of many years.

“They will have an opportunity to do so once again on October 7 when a march and rally will take place in Derry to mark the grim milestone of a full year of genocide in Gaza.

“The march assembles at the Verbal Arts Centre Bishop Street at 6.30pm and I would urge the people of Derry to come out in numbers and demand an end to genocide and an immediate ceasefire.”

Ahead of the demonstration on Monday a rally for Free Palestine will take place in St. Columb’s Hall as part of the Think Left conference on Saturday at 7pm.

Gazan academic Dr. Salem Gharbia will be in attendance.

The organisers said: “Salem will be joined on Saturday evening by Bloody Sunday families campaigner Kate Nash, Derry IPSC Chair Catherine Hutton, Jewish Anti-Zionist activist Becca Bor and TD Richard Boyd Barrett.

"We are privileged to have Kate Nash from the Bloody Sunday March Committee on the panel.

"Becca Bor, representing Jews for Palestine - Ireland, will illustrate how the disaster that has befallen the Palestinian people began in 1948 with the creation of the State of Israel.”