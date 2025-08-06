Pat Cullen to chair Derry discussion on health care in a new Ireland

Pat Cullen is to chair a panel discussion on healthcare in a new Ireland in Derry this week.

The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP will be joined by Dr. Kevin Cosgrove, Edel O’Doherty and George McGowan.

The event takes place on Thursday, August 7 at 1pm at the Gasyard Centre and is organised by Sinn Féin's Commission on the Future of Ireland.

“I’m looking forward to an exciting discussion on healthcare in a new Ireland alongside such an incredible panel,” said Ms Cullen.

Pat Cullen

“A single health system on our island would make a tremendous difference to patients, workers and communities.

“It would help us better plan and deliver first-class services, and ensure the best possible outcomes.

“A united Ireland presents huge opportunities to unlock our island’s potential and build a brighter future.

“I hope to see as many people as possible at the event and hear a wide range of views,” she stated.

