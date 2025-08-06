Pat Cullen to chair Derry discussion on health care in a new Ireland
The Fermanagh and South Tyrone MP will be joined by Dr. Kevin Cosgrove, Edel O’Doherty and George McGowan.
The event takes place on Thursday, August 7 at 1pm at the Gasyard Centre and is organised by Sinn Féin's Commission on the Future of Ireland.
“I’m looking forward to an exciting discussion on healthcare in a new Ireland alongside such an incredible panel,” said Ms Cullen.
“A single health system on our island would make a tremendous difference to patients, workers and communities.
“It would help us better plan and deliver first-class services, and ensure the best possible outcomes.
“A united Ireland presents huge opportunities to unlock our island’s potential and build a brighter future.
“I hope to see as many people as possible at the event and hear a wide range of views,” she stated.
