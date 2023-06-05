She was speaking after receiving the chains of office from outgoing mayor Sandra Duffy in the Guildhall.

“It has been the privilege of my life to represent the people of the Moor Ward for the past 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I know I simply couldn’t have done it without the support of my husband, children and grandchildren.

The new Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Patricia Logue.

“And now as I take up position as Mayor where I will be representing all the people of this city and region - I know they will be at my side once again,” said the veteran Sinn Féin councillor after formally taking up the role at the council annual general meeting.

Colr. Logue acknowledged the city and district faced a range of challenges and that the forthcoming year would be ‘an intense and demanding one’.

“Workers and families continue to face many challenges and there is big work ahead of us in continuing the transformation of this city for the better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We must do everything possible, within our power as a local authority, to continue to support workers and families and public services through the rising cost-of-living and deliver first-class council services,” said the new mayor.

The Brandywell-native pledged to follow in the footsteps of her party colleague, Colr. Duffy, in representing all citizens.

“I will continue to be a Mayor for All. And I will continue to do everything in my power to attract jobs, investments and opportunities to this city and region.

“This is an incredible place. It is full of incredible people. And I know we can build an incredible future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colr. Logue revealed her mayoral charities for the year will be two causes very close to her heart – with one poignantly dedicated to the memory of her late nephew Ryan McBride, the Derry City footballer who died suddenly aged just 27 years in 2017.