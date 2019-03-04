People of Derry respond furiously to Boris Johnson Bloody Sunday comment

People from Derry and other parts of Ireland have reacted angrily to the suggestion made by some British politicians that British soldiers responsible for the deaths of 13 people on Bloody Sunday should not face criminal prosecution.

Individuals from within the British political established made the comments after The Daily Telegraph published a story claiming that four former British soldiers could be about to be prosecuted for the shootings of 13 innocent people on January 30, 1972 - a fourteenth person died several months later as a result of injuries sustained on the day.