Peter Casey to consider dropping out of Irish presidential race

Derry born business man, Peter Casey, has said he is considering whether or not to continue with his campaign to be elected as the next Irish president.

In a statement released on social media on Friday morning, Mr. Casey explained why he was suspending his campaign.

"I do not want the people of Ireland to elect me as President of Ireland just based on one statement I made.”

“I have the expertise and ability to be an influencer. I want to connect people, at home and abroad.

“I know that my world experience and global views will make me a uniquely suitable candidate for President of Ireland – with drive, ability and energy,” he said.

Mr. Casey's decision comes shortly after comments he made about people from the Travelling community.