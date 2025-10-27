Political opinion: Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary supports the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed against Cuba

Mr Grainger said the Workers Party stands in unwavering support of the United Nations General Assembly resolution calling for an end to the economic, commercial, and financial embargo imposed by the United States of America against Cuba. For over six decades, this unilateral policy has inflicted profound hardship on the Cuban people, undermining their right to development, sovereignty, and self-determination.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comrade Grainger added in October 2024 the U.N General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn the U.S. imperialist embargo on Cuba for a 32nd year. The vote in the 193- member world body was 187-2, with only the United States and Israel against the resolution, and one abstention. The overwhelming annual support for this resolution demonstrates a global consensus that the embargo is vindictive and unjust.

The matter now returns to the General Assembly at the end of October as the United Nations member states prepare again to vote on the resolution condemning the murderous blockade. For more than six decades, the cruel embargo imposed by the United States has inflicted severe economic and social hardships on Cuba and its people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between March 2024 and February 2025 alone, the damages exceeded 7.5 billion USD meaning hospitals struggling for medicines, schools left without essential materials and workers and their families denied the right to dignified work and life. This inhumane policy is a blatant violation of international law and an attack on Cuba’s right to self-determination.

Gerry Grainger Workers Party International Secretary calls for the lifting of the embargo on Cuba by the USA.

The embargo violates the principles enshrined in the UN Charter, including the sovereign equality of states and non-intervention in domestic affairs. It restricts Cuba’s access to global markets, impedes humanitarian aid and obstructs international cooperation. Cuba deserves our support. The Cuban government and people continue to resist with dignity and strength.

The Workers Party of Ireland stands in solidarity with the Cuban people and the Communist Party of Cuba in their struggle to defend their socialist revolution and maintain their determined struggle for the lifting of the cruel and barbaric blockade.

The Workers Party of Ireland condemns the United States’ intimidating and deceptive campaign to pressure countries into changing their vote on the upcoming United Nations General Assembly resolution. Member states must resist this bullying and harassment. We urge the governments of Ireland and the UK to defy these tactics and vote to uphold international law and permit the Cuban people to determine their own future free from external coercion by supporting the United Nations vote to end the U.S. embargo on Cuba. End the cruel blockade!