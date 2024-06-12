Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has expressed ‘bewilderment’ over what he has called the ‘hype and positivity’ over the local election results after the government parties suffered a reduction in vote share and seats.

The Killybegs-based politician pointed to the success of the 100% Redress Party in Donegal. He also predicted ‘political squabbling’ between Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Sinn Féin will continue.

“It is bewildering the amount of hype and positivity there is on the Government benches at the local election results which have delivered to the Government net seat losses overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The Government is entitled to celebrate, and I say, ‘Fair play to you’. Political squabbling will go on between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, and them and Sinn Féin and so on, but, in Donegal, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have returned with only two thirds of the seats they won in 2019, with many of their sitting councillors scraping in on last counts.

Independent Donegal TD Thomas Pringle has expressed ‘bewilderment’ over what he has called the ‘hype and positivity’ over the local election results after the government parties suffered a reduction in vote share and seats.

"The 100% Redress Party topped the poll in the Carndonagh electoral area, which is the back yard of the Minister, Deputy McConalogue, and took four council seats in total.

"It is now a larger party than Fine Gael on the council and there is a clear message for Government here from the people of Donegal in respect of the defective block redress crisis,” Deputy Pringle declared.

He referred to the success of 100% Redress candidates in Inishowen and said it was testament to the wide-spread impact of the defective blocks crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Redress is not working for the thousands of people who are living in crumbling homes across the constituency. They see no end to the saga. They see no future for their families and children and they see no way out of the distress that is ruining their lives.

"They are a strong and stoic people but they are at the end of their tether. They have repeatedly told the Government why the scheme will not work for them.

"Now they have used the electoral system to deliver their message. They have elected Ali Farren in Carndonagh, Joy Beard in Buncrana, Tomás Devine in Letterkenny and Denis McGee in Gweedore to reinforce their message,” he told the Dáil on Tuesday.

The Taoiseach Simon Harris said the Government was responding to the defective blocks crisis, pointing to almost 2,000 applications to the government’s redress scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I thank Deputy Pringle for raising this issue. I know this has been extraordinarily tough and difficult. Those words do not fully capture the struggle and the stress that many families living in the Deputy's county and some other counties have been dealing with as a result of the loss and destruction of their homes due to defective blocks.

"We have worked very hard on this issue as a Government. The Minister, Deputy McConalogue, has worked very hard on this at the Cabinet table with our colleagues as well.