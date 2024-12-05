Prof. O’Neill’s concern over children learning about sex from ‘porn’ and social media due to RSE failings

Siobhán O'Neill says it’s deeply concerning young people are learning about sex from ‘pornography’ and social media due to inadequate sexuality and relationships provision in schools.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor O’Neill made the observation on Wednesday while providing evidence to the Stormont Education Committee Relationships and Sexuality Education (RSE) Inquiry.

Professor O’Neill said it was “really concerning when you hear stories of young people learning about sex from pornography” and via a social media app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That shouldn't be the case. Our children deserve better than that,” she said.

Siobhán O'Neill says it’s deeply concerning young people are learning about sex from ‘pornography’ and social media due to inadequate sexuality and relationships provision in schools.

Prof. O’Neill declared: “High quality, inclusive RSE is a really important element of the prevention of abuse and violence against women and girls and it is about detecting it as well. You are giving young people the vocabulary and the information that they need to work out when something is inappropriate.”

She cited a Secondary School Students' Union survey which found 77% had not heard of RSE and only 22.8% had been adequately taught about consent.

Lesbian, gay and trans students are also being failed, the committee heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Young people from the LGBT+ community report that RSE is not inclusive of their relationships and does not address generally the challenges that young people feel regardless of their sexual orientation,” she stated.

There remained, she said, a myth that RSE results in increased sexual activity.

“The opposite is true. Most young people already have access to online information, including pornography, harmful masculinity and influencers, all the rest. It is all there for them,” she said, noting that “good quality RSE reduces early sexual activity and unplanned pregnancies”.