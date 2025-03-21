£13m of local public sector workers’ pensions held in Tesla

Almost £13m of public sector workers’ pensions have been invested in the electric car manufacturer Tesla.

The NI Local Government Officers’ Superannuation Committee’s latest equity holdings show 92,894 shares with a combined value of £12,924,637 were held in Tesla Inc.

The contributions of Education Authority, NIHE, Magee, City of Derry Airport, NWRC, Ulsterbus and other workers were used to purchase the stock, according to the NILGOSC Equity Holdings on March 31, 2024. The holdings will be updated next week.

The fund has a combined value of £4,122,670,307.