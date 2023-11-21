£1bn Levelling Up allocation but no money for Derry due to DUP boycott of Stormont

The British Government has confirmed the North will not receive any money under Round 3 of its Levelling Up Fund due to the DUP’s continued boycott of Stormont.

Almost £1billion pound has been allocated to 55 local projects in Britain but the North has missed out.

Announcing the latest tranche of funding on Monday the British Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, Michael Gove, confirmed no projects here will receive any money due to the DUP’s continued refusal to enter a power-sharing Executive.

“In NI, given the current absence of a working Executive and Assembly, the Government is not proceeding with this round of the Levelling Up Fund at this time.

A power-sharing Executive cannot be formed because the DUP is refusing to support the election of a speaker at Stormont.

"We will continue to work closely with projects and places in NI that were awarded a total of £120 million in the first two rounds of the Fund,” he said.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “This is a deeply disappointing and disgraceful decision by the UK Government. Much of this funding would have helped with much needed efforts to regenerate our local high streets and town centres.

“While it is crucial, we get Stormont restored, its absence should not be a reason for not proceeding with these projects.”

Since the last election in May 2022 the Stormont Assembly has sat six times. On each occasion the DUP has refused to support the election of a Speaker, meaning the Assembly has been unable to conduct any further business including the appointment of an Executive.