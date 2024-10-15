£3m from DfI to allow CoDA operate until April when DfE is set to take over funding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £3m funding injection for City of Derry Airport (CoDA) has been announced by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI)

The funding will support the operational running of the airport during this year while the Department for the Economy is making plans to take responsibility for the future funding of the airport, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd said on Tuesday.

“City of Derry Airport is a critical infrastructure asset in the North West region. It provides connectivity and is fundamental to business and tourism in the area.

"The confirmation of funding for this financial year will allow the airport to continue to operate while the Department for the Economy makes longer term plans for the future sustainability of the airport.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd and City of Derry Airport Chief Executive Steve Frazer.

"I am committed to regional balance and ensuring that infrastructure creates the foundations for better communities,” said Mr. O’Dowd.

The funding boost has been welcomed by Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy as ‘hugely positive news’ for Derry.

“It’s hugely positive news that infrastructure minister John O’Dowd has released £3 million of funding to City of Derry Airport, to assist their running costs, whilst the process to transfer responsibility for the airport to economy minister Conor Murphy continues.

“This will be welcomed by people right across the north-west, particularly those who rely on the connectivity that City of Derry Airport provides.

“Also, this will save Derry City and Strabane Council over £3 million, allowing them to prioritise delivering first-class services for all ratepayers.

“Taking on the running costs of the airport is another demonstration of Sinn Féin’s commitment to regional balance and continuing to build a fairer economy for all.

“I will continue to work alongside ministers in the executive to strengthen our local economy, boost tourism and to put Derry firmly on the map as an exciting place to live, work and study.”

Earlier this month Economy Minister Conor Murphy said his department was in the process of taking responsibility for the funding provided to City of Derry Airport by Derry City & Strabane District Council.

This week SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said DfE was planning to take responsibility from April 1, 2025.

“After some uncertainty in recent weeks I welcome the Minister’s confirmation that his department will take over the running of City of Derry Airport from next year.

"We have been clear for some time that we believe this is not only the best way to keep the airport sustainable going forward, but also to give it the platform to grow and widen its offering.

“This move will also reduce a significant financial burden on Derry City and Strabane District Council who simply do not have the resources to support a regional airport.

"This is good news for ratepayers in this area with the airport no longer acting as a drain on funds, leaving more money to spend on important projects across this council area,” said Mr. McCrossan.

Speaking earlier this month Mr. Murphy said: “Given the airport's strategic and regional economic presence and what that means for the north-west generally, it is our intention that the Department for the Economy will assume responsibility for it. We need to work through the arrangements for that.”