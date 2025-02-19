‘£70m sports complex a game changer for Derry’ - Duffy

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local councillor has said the resources are now finally in place to deliver a state-of-the-art leisure facility to replace Templemore Sports Complex in what will be a ‘game changer’ for Derry.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy confirmed that Derry City and Strabane District Council (DC&SDC) will soon appoint a design team in order to take forward the plans and is urging the public to have their say on what the final facility will offer.

She said: “Due in large part to the bold decision by then Economy Minister Conor Murphy for his department to take over the annual subsidy of City of Derry Airport, Council was able to put in place an ambitious funding strategy to take forward the priority projects in this region.

“We have kept on that trajectory and, following this year’s rates process, 1.5 percent of council’s budget has been ring-fenced for Templemore Sports Complex and a new leisure facility in Strabane.

Councillor Sandra Duffy

“These state of the art sports and leisure facilities will be game changers for the region."

The Ballyarnett District Electoral Area (DEA) councillor told the ‘Journal’ that the Templemore redevelopment is something that the people of Derry have waited on for far too long.

"It was a priority for me when I joined council in 2014 but at that stage, we simply didn't have the resources to deliver it as well as the community centres and play parks that were built right across the city and district.

“The cost of the new facility is expected to be in the region of £70 million but we now have the funding strategy in place to finally deliver this much anticipated leisure centre.

“As a council we plan to appoint a design team in the months ahead, but one of the clear priorities will be to have a 50 metre pool.

"This is something that the public have consistently asked for but of course there will be a public consultation process and we are urging everyone to get involved and provide their views on what should be available on this crucial and strategic site,” said the Sinn Féin representative.