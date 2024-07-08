Public invite issued as Galliagh Féile in Derry to Community Political Discussion this week

By Brendan McDaid
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:06 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 10:10 BST
Galliagh Féile have issued a public invite to local residents ahead of a Community Political Discussion this Thursday, July 11 at 7pm at Galliagh Community Centre.

The event will form part of a series of cultural, political and community events under the banner of Galliagh Feile thus summer.

For many months the staff and volunteers from the centre, alongside local residents, community representatives and political leaders have been consulting and developing a series of flagship projects “that will showcase the best of this proud community”.

The meeting on Thursday will include input from Pat Murphy, Sinn Fein Councillor, Brian Tierney, SDLP Councillor, Madonna Barr representing Teach Na Failte, and Katie Marie O’Halloran, a local resident. Chairing the debate will be journalist Patricia Devlin.

Galliagh Community Centre.Galliagh Community Centre.
Galliagh Community Centre.

Tommy McCallion, Galliagh Community Centre Manager and Coordinator of Galliagh Féile said the ‘Town Hall’ meeting that will provide space for local community and political representatives and residents to discuss issues that matter to them.

"It is an opportunity to give voice to our community whilst ensuring that their views are at the centre of any dialogue that focuses on improving the daily lives of the Galliagh community.

"This type of engagement is something that we want to see more regularly and we believe keeps a spotlight on the areas that matter most and which can change over time in any community. I want to personally thank all our speakers and our discussion chair Patricia Devlin for being so good with their time and agreeing to be part of Galliagh Feile 2024.”

Sean Nash, Féile Working Group member meanwhile said: “This is a very important discussion on a range of local issues and I would like to encourage the local community to attend this essential event. It is vitally important that local voices are heard and the panel, made up of local representatives from political parties and community groups, will have an opportunity to inform the community on how they feel each Issue can each be addressed.

Journalist Patricia Devlin. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON (via Pacemaker)Journalist Patricia Devlin. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON (via Pacemaker)
Journalist Patricia Devlin. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON (via Pacemaker)

"I would like to thank the panel members for agreeing to participate and Patricia Devlin for taking time out of her busy schedule to agree to host this discussion. I am really look forward to the community participation and hearing the views of the local community.”

For more information visit Galliagh Community Centre Facebook Page.

The Féile project has enjoyed the support and funding from a variety of local groups and agencies including Derry City and Strabane District Council, local Housing Associations Radius, Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Department for Justice, APEX and from The Big Lottery Fund.

