That’s according to the Minister of State at the Department of Finance, Deputy Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, who told TDs that once the SEA takes place it is expected a final report will be completed and submitted for ministerial approval in the autumn.

The Arup all-Ireland Strategic Rail Review had originally been expected to be published in autumn 2022 but it has been held up due to the lack of an Executive in Stormont.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week Ms. Carroll MacNeill confirmed it will include proposals to improve rail connectivity to the north west.

The all-Ireland rail review will include proposals for improved connectivity in the north west, an Irish Government Minister of State has said.

“The all-island strategic rail review is being undertaken in co-operation with the Department for Infrastructure in Northern Ireland. It will inform the development of the railway sector on the island of Ireland to 2050, in line with net-zero commitments in both jurisdictions.

"Work on the review is now at an advanced stage and it is expected that a draft will be published for the purposes of strategic environmental assessment, SEA, and public consultation in July.

“Following the SEA process and finalisation of the report, it is expected that it will be submitted for final ministerial and Government approval on both sides of the Border,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms. Carroll MacNeill said it was hoped a final report will be published in the autumn.

"Should there continue to be an absence of Ministers in the Northern Ireland Executive, approval will be considered, taking into account the decision-making framework set out in the UK's Northern Ireland (Ministers, Elections and Petitions of Concern) Act 2022, or relevant legislation in place at the time.

"It is expected that the final review will be published in the autumn of 2023. The review has proposals for improving rail connectivity to the north west,” said the Minister of State.