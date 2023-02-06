Roberta Metsola says ‘great European Irishman’ John Hume embodied European values

The President of the European Parliament told TDs and Senators how the former SDLP leader had embodied European values.

“That great European Irishman, John Hume, once said: ‘Difference is the essence of humanity. Difference should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. Therein lies a most fundamental principle of peace: respect for diversity’.

“Europe is not a homogenous bloc. It does not seek to make everyone the same but it is about trying to ensure equal opportunities, about levelling up, about ending intergenerational cycles of struggle, about the quest for real peace.

The late John Hume with Bill Clinton and Mayor, John Kerr in Shipquay Street in 1995.

"There are few places in Europe where that message is as important and as well understood as in this great country.”

Responding to Ms. Metsola, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar reflected on how Mr. Hume had been inspired by the example of Strasbourg as a symbol of peace.

“The European Parliament was a place where John Hume and Ian Paisley found common ground. I remember John Hume, that great European, saying how he was inspired by Strasbourg, where the European Parliament sits, in the Alsace region, which has switched between France and Germany throughout history,” said the Fine Gael leader.

The Tánaiste Micheál Martin spoke of the great honour of celebrating Mr. Hume at the European Parliament last summer.

"It was a special and moving occasion on which to reflect on our 50 years of membership of the European Union and also to celebrate the life and achievements of the great Irish parliamentarian, peacemaker and committed European, John Hume, whose bust we together unveiled,” said Deputy Martin.

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said: “President Metsola mentioned John Hume appropriately. We are approaching the 25-year anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and it is exactly the principle she mentioned, that coercion will not work in our desire for a united Ireland and that respect for diversity is a better way.