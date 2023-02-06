Roberta Metsola says all of Europe cried for Creeslough
Roberta Metsola has said all of Europe cried with Ireland when ten people were killed in the service station and apartment block catastrophe in Creeslough last October.
The European Parliament President underlined the close links between Ireland and the European continent in her recent address to the Oireachtas.
“The EU is not some faraway entity deciding for you. It is you. Ireland is Europe and Europe is Ireland. There is no decision that is taken without you,” she told TDs and Senators.
“Dublin, Cork and Galway are the heart of Europe. When ten people lost their lives in Creeslough, we cried with you. When journalists like Veronica Guerin are killed for speaking up, we share your outrage and your determination for justice.
"When Ireland faced uncertainty in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, your position was our position. We went through all of that together and we will stay together,” she said.