News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Roberta Metsola says all of Europe cried for Creeslough

Roberta Metsola has said all of Europe cried with Ireland when ten people were killed in the service station and apartment block catastrophe in Creeslough last October.

By Kevin Mullan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:40pm

The European Parliament President underlined the close links between Ireland and the European continent in her recent address to the Oireachtas.

“The EU is not some faraway entity deciding for you. It is you. Ireland is Europe and Europe is Ireland. There is no decision that is taken without you,” she told TDs and Senators.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Derry Journal Editorial: Creeslough - You are in our thoughts and prayers
Firefighters respond to the catastrophic explosion in Creeslough.
Most Popular

“Dublin, Cork and Galway are the heart of Europe. When ten people lost their lives in Creeslough, we cried with you. When journalists like Veronica Guerin are killed for speaking up, we share your outrage and your determination for justice.

"When Ireland faced uncertainty in the immediate aftermath of Brexit, your position was our position. We went through all of that together and we will stay together,” she said.

President Michael D. Higgins' thoughts with Creeslough and family of Seán Rooney in Christmas address

IrelandEuropePresidentMichael D. Higgins