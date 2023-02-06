The European Parliament President underlined the close links between Ireland and the European continent in her recent address to the Oireachtas.

“The EU is not some faraway entity deciding for you. It is you. Ireland is Europe and Europe is Ireland. There is no decision that is taken without you,” she told TDs and Senators.

Firefighters respond to the catastrophic explosion in Creeslough.

“Dublin, Cork and Galway are the heart of Europe. When ten people lost their lives in Creeslough, we cried with you. When journalists like Veronica Guerin are killed for speaking up, we share your outrage and your determination for justice.