SDLP leader Claire Hanna calls out 'constant abuse' towards Derry Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr

SDLP Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr was joined by her party leader Claire Hanna MP in Derry this week to call for an end to the ‘constant abuse’ of the 'Maasai Woman and Derry Girl' following months of online disinformation.

During the press conference on Wednesday, MP Claire Hanna said: "I’m standing here today as leader of the SDLP with my colleagues, this city’s Mayor, and our friend Lilian Barr to call out in the strongest possible terms the very deliberate campaign of disinformation and smear that has been directed at Lilian over recent weeks.

“From rumour, innuendo and very direct attack, Lilian has experienced disinformation and constant abuse online often with an implied racist undertone.

"This isn't a phenomenon that is unique to this city or this region. Across the world, we are seeing an uptick in disinformation and attempts to sow descent and hatred against particular people.”

Mayor, SDLP councillor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr, alongside SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP, speaking at a press conference in the Guildhall, on Wednesday afternoon, on the recent racist abuse directed at her and the wider issue of racism. Photo: George Sweeney

Claire Hanna spoke on how on the online abuse has had an affect on the Mayor: "This obviously has an impact on Lilian’s ability to do her job, a job that she has earned and conducted with dignity and with flair and success.

"But it affects her ability to live her life now and the period after she ceases to be Lord Mayor.”

The SDLP leader asked the people of Derry and all other political leaders to take a stand with Colr. Seenoi Barr, and to call for solidarity against the campaign of disinformation.

Speaking at the press conference Mayor Seenoi Barr said: “The past week has been deeply distressing, seeing lies, disinformation and malicious attacks spread about me, simply because of my firm commitment to fighting racism and injustice in our society. It has been incredibly disheartening.

Mayor, SDLP councillor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr speaking at a press conference in the Guildhall, on Wednesday afternoon, on the recent racist abuse directed at her and the wider issue of racism. Photo: George Sweeney

“However, I have been humbled by the support of so many people who have reached out to me directly, distancing themselves from such harmful rhetoric and reassuring me that those misinformed videos do not represent people in our city.

“We have to be seen holding people accountable for their threatening and dangerous behaviour, including issuing death threats. It has been appalling.”

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane spoke on how this effects more than just herself: “This issue goes beyond me as an individual, it speaks of a broader reality of people of colour in this country, we know some will never accept someone like me, a black person, whether born here or not, holding political office.

"That is an unfortunate reality we must face, but I acknowledge this, we must never accept disrespect, disinformation and malicious lies rooted in prejudice.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna MP, alongside Mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr, speaking at a press conference in the Guildhall, on Wednesday afternoon, on the recent racist abuse directed at the mayor of Derry and Strabane and the wider issue of racism. Photo: George Sweeney

Mayor Seenoi Barr then called for the hate crime legislation to be updated, in hopes of offering stronger protection for people targeted in online hate campaigns.

“When these attacks happen, we must respond, not just with words of solidarity but with concrete actions through the justice system, the time for talking is over. It is time for real action.

“I am a Maasai Woman and a Derry Girl,” said Colr. Barr. “That combination speaks of resilience, it speaks of determination and an unwavering commitment to push forward, knowing that this city that I represent, a City I am proud to call my home, will not stand for division or racism.”