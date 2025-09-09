‘Sickening displays of racist and sectarian hatred’ on Moygashel and Derry bonfires condemned

A Sinn Féin MLA has slammed ‘sickening displays of racist and sectarian hatred’ on bonfires at ‘Moygashel, Derry and elsewhere’ during the summer whilst asking The Executive Office (TEO) to address the issue.

North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan asked the First Minister and deputy First Minister if they believed the displays were ‘legitimate expressions of culture or whether they will join him in unequivocally condemning those displays of hate and calling for those responsible for them to be held to account’.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly replied: “Sadly, throughout the year, we have seen demonstrations that have aspects that are hateful, unkind, unpalatable and entirely unacceptable.

"That happens throughout Northern Ireland in many different areas. First of all, we should recognise that it involves a minority of people. When we look at what happened over this summer and last summer, we see that a minority of people carry out those attacks. I believe that the vast majority of people are opposed to hatred and to any threat of violence or intimidation.”

She said the TEO was looking at a review of its Together: Building a United Community (T:BUC), which is Stormont’s good relations strategy.

"We have agreed to roll the flags, identity, culture and tradition (FICT) recommendations into that process as we move towards T:BUC 2, in order to take some of those challenges into account.

"It is important to say that there is absolutely no role for any paramilitary symbols, flags, activity, glorification or whatever it may be, and it is hugely hurtful to victims on all sides when those things are seen. In all our displays of cultural identity, we should be respectful. That does not always happen, and we have seen the worst of that from a minority at times this summer,” she stated.

Mr. McGuigan, however, said the cycle of bonfires needs to be ended.

"The deputy First Minister mentioned T:BUC and Executive strategies. However, in light of those incidents, as well as the serious health and environmental concerns and risks that bonfires pose, does she agree that the current unregulated approach is not working and that political action is needed to end the cycle of having illegal, dangerous and hate-filled bonfires?” he asked.

The Deputy First Minister said: “It is important to point out that, across Northern Ireland every year, there are hundreds and hundreds of bonfires, the vast majority of which are displayed in an absolutely peaceful way as part of community celebration."

Mrs. Little-Pengelly said the North is not unique and said culture of bonfire building as a form of commemoration and celebration common in many places.

"However, there are a minority of cultural events and expressions not just with bonfires but across many types of occasions that cause offence, and those are key issues for us to tackle when moving forward with that review.

"They are not easy issues to tackle, but, again, I reassure everybody by saying that they should always remember that a minority is involved that we need to take on but that the vast majority of bonfires are cultural celebrations and commemorations that are displayed appropriate,” she stated.