Single glamping pod approved by Derry & Strabane Council despite planners' objections

Despite Planning Officers’ recommendations to refuse, Derry City and Strabane District Council members have approved construction of a single glamping pod in Newtownstewart.

At a recent Planning Committee meeting, officers said the proposed pod, adjacent to a dwelling at Strahulter Road, was contrary to the Strategic Planning Policy Statement (SPPS) and Policy CTY 1 of Planning Policy Statement (PPS) 21, as it “does not meet any of the cases in which non-residential development would be permitted in the countryside and there are no overriding reasons why this development is essential in this rural location”.

An officer added: “The proposal is [also] contrary to Policy TSM 5 of PPS 16, in that it is not for one or more new units within the grounds of an existing hotel, self-catering complex, guest house or holiday park.

“It is not a cluster of three or more new units close to an existing tourist amenity that will be a significant visitor attraction in its own right, and it does not involve the restoration of an existing clachan or close through conversion and / or replacement of existing buildings”.

Plans for a single glamping pod in Newtownstewart were approved by members at Monday’s Planning Committee meeting (pic; DCSDC/planning document)

A spokesperson for the applicants said the Sperrin region was “one of the most idyllic areas of rural Ireland,” and that the site would be a central location for holiday-makers.

“The council aim to promote tourism and encourage visitors to stay in the Sperrins,” they said. “And one big problem is the lack of accommodation for these visitors.”

“The Northern Ireland Tourist Board are aware of this also and try to encourage people to invest in the provision of accommodation, so you would think the Planning Department would be encouraging applicants by not putting obstacles in their way and granting approval for tourism projects such as this.”

DUP Alderman Keith Kerrigan asked the spokesperson if the applicant had considered constructing three or more pods at the site, as it would satisfy certain planning policy criteria whilst allowing for more visitors.

The spokesperson said construction of more pods was considered, but applied for permission for one pod due to budget constraints.

They added: “The applicant has thought about putting three on the site, but doesn’t want to do anything at the moment because it’s very expensive to develop a site for three pods.

“If it takes off, the site is good enough to accommodate three and it won’t be a visual intrusion.”

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said the application should be considered as part of a “craft industry” in the district.

He concluded: “This is 2024, crafting has been going on for hundreds of years, and this is just the modern element of it.

“This could possibly lead to identifying needs in the countryside. That is very countryside-friendly.”

“It is sustainable, not ruining the environment, and is encouraging people to use the countryside.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter