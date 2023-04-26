Sinn Féin Vice President and First Minister designate Michelle O’Neill confirms attendance at coronation of Charles III

“I have accepted an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles lll,” said the Sinn Féin Vice-President ahead of a ceremony in Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6.

The First Minister designate acknowledged the importance of the event to many people in Ireland.

“I am an Irish Republican. I also recognise there are many people on our island for whom the coronation is a hugely important occasion.

Charles III.

“I am committed to being a First Minister for all, representing the whole community, building good relations between the people of these islands, and advancing peace and reconciliation through respectful and mature engagement.

“Therefore, as First Minister Designate, I will join President of Ireland Michael D Higgins, international figures, church leaders, other party leaders and the Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey for the coronation in London,” she said.

