Sinn Féin’s Pat Cullen to join ‘new Ireland’ healthcare panel at Derry Féile
Ms Cullen, who is the MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone and also a nurse by profession, says she is “delighted to be taking part” in the Féile’s biggest ever programme yet.
The debate, taking place on Thursday, August 7 from 1pm to 3pm, will be hosted by Sinn Fein’s Commission on the Future of Ireland and will feature a panel of medical experts.
Ms Cullen said Sinn Féin believe that a singular, national health and care service across Ireland will be best for communities.
“The conversation around constitutional change is well under way in communities right across our island,” said Ms Cullen. “With one healthcare system, working collectively to deliver the best possible outcomes for patients, is what we must build towards.”
Alongside Ms Cullen will be an independent panel of medical professionals, who have not yet been named. Tickets are free and the event will afford the public the chance to hear a diverse range of opinions as well as an opportunity to voice their own.
Sinn Féin have hosted similar debates in the past, the most recent being on June 7 in Belfast. Over 100 medical experts participated in that event, coming from a range of specialties. Emphasis was put on mental health services, waiting times, and provision for elderly citizens.
The public are invited to attend the event at the Gasyard, to voice their concerns and opinions, with Ms Cullen saying “everyone has a positive role to play in shaping a better and stronger Ireland.”
