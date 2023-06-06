Brandywell North Terrace documents show ultimate ambition is for 7,408 capacity stadium

A Planning Statement completed by MCI Planning on behalf of Derry City FC provides extensive details of the proposal.

The club – in partnership with the Council – is proposing to demolish blocks A and B of the Southend Stand which are currently largely allocated to away supporters.

This is to facilitate the development of a new covered terrace at the Brandywell Road end.

An artist's impression of the proposed new North Terrace at the Brandywell.

According to planning documents the demolition of the northernmost section of the Southend Stand will result in the loss of 387 seats while the new North Terrace will add additional capacity of 2,940 (2,910 standing spaces and 30 wheelchairs spaces).

This will result in a net gain of 2,550 spectators almost doubling the capacity of the Brandywell from 3,689 to 6,239.

However the ultimate ambition is to bring the capacity of the ground up to 7,408. This will be realised by the completion of Phase 2 of the wider Brandywell redevelopment which will result in the construction of two additional wings at either side of the Mark Farren Stand.

The current capacity of the lateral section of the ground along the Lone Moor Road is 1,225 – 955 seating and 270 standing. But this will increase to 2,391 spectators once Phase 2, which has already been approved in principle but needs to be funded, is completed.

Alex Krstić in action against Benfica at the Brandywell in the European Cup in 1989 with a very large crowd looking on.

A cover letter submitted by MCI Planning on behalf of Derry City FC states: “The proposed safe standing covered terrace will increase the capacity at the stadium by 2,940.

"The works will require the demolition of the northern section of the Southend Stand and when completed the stadium will have a total capacity of 6,239.

"The stadium capacity will have the potential to increase further, to 7,408, when the permitted works to the Mark Farren Stand are completed.”

The new terrace will have its own male and female toilet blocks and new turnstiles and gates are planned at the Brandywell Road and at the perimeter wall at Brandywell Avenue.

MCI note that the impact of the new stand on floodlighting will be monitored by Derry City FC and the Council.

"The applicant will assess the impact of the proposed stand roof on the existing floodlighting quality at pitch level. The roof may result in a decrease in the quality of lighting if the new roof obstructs the floodlighting rays from the fix towers and shades part of the pitch.

"When the roof is in situ the applicant will carry out the light quality assessment. It’s possible that the roof will have no impact on the quality of lighting reaching the pitch and, in this scenario, no further work will be required,” its planning statement explains.

The document notes the Brandywell has during the course of Derry City FC’s 95 year association hosted crowds well in excess of 10,000 spectators.