Stormont adoption of CoDA funding means ‘better pound-for-pound’ services for Derry ratepayers

Derry City and Strabane District Councillors say Stormont’s assumption of responsibility for City of Derry Airport will address regional balance and lead to 'better pound-for-pound services' for ratepayers.

Earlier this month Minister for Infrastructure, John O’Dowd, announced £3 million in funding for the airport for the remainder of the financial year, with the Department for Economy assuming responsibility for its cost from the start of the 2024/2025 financial year.

At a Full Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 23, Sinn Féin councillor Sandra Duffy said the news was the culmination of 'a number of really positive announcements around the airport in the last number of weeks'.

Councillor Duffy said: “At [October’s] Governance and Strategic Planning Committee meeting we had just heard that the Minister for Economy [Conor Murphy] was developing and rolling out this part of the Sub-regional Economic Plan plan, and it’s something that we have been working very hard on for years.

"The airport board have been very, very enthusiastic about getting this over the line and these are all hugely positive actions that have come from the Executive, showing real intent to the Northwest and to address regional balance.

“We are now seeing for the first time an airport that is blooming in terms of confidence about what it can achieve.

“We're seeing the market respond to that with Ryanair’s announcement of a further winter program, which has put on additional flights coming out of CoDA, Birmingham, and Manchester, so I think that we are pointing in the right direction.”

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher said he had been campaigning for the Executive to assume costs of CoDA for over a decade.

“I’m pleased to say that in 2024 my argument has prevailed,” He said. “When I was castigated for arguing that ratepayers shouldn't be paying the airport.”

“I was told to change the record, and there are headlines to that effect, but that argument has prevailed.

“This council will save a lot money, and ratepayers may not see a savings on their rates, but what they will get is better services from this council pound-for-pound," he said.

“There will be better services, and we may be able to take on extra activities that can bring more money into this town, city and rural areas.”