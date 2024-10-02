Temporary closure of Men’s Action Network due to funding shortfall raised by MLAs at Stormont

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The closure of the Men’s Action Network in Derry due to funding shortfalls has been raised by local MLAs in the Stormont Assembly.

Last month the local men’s health and well-being charity said it had no choice but to temporarily suspend services due to funding difficulties.

Speaking during a debate on mental health services at Stormont this week DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “On Friday, with Foyle MLA colleagues, I attended the opening of a fantastic new facility for a charity called HURT (Have Your Tomorrows), which was established in 2001.

"It was started through tragedy, but many lives have been saved through that charity. Another charity, which, no doubt, the Minister will have heard of, is MAN.

Chris Kerr, manager of Men's Action Network (MAN), which is based in Derry.

"Unfortunately, after 30 years, it has had to close its doors, which means that the 750 men who availed themselves of those services, not least for mental health, have nowhere to go.”

He called on the Executive to prioritise funding for charities such as MAN.

"Terms such as ‘invest to save’ are bandied about. Sometimes, I do not like that term because, effectively, we are trying to save lives, and we cannot put a value on the cost to a family.”

Speaking during the same debate SDLP MLA Mark H. Durkan stated: “Instead of expanding government funding to meet rising demand, we see some of those lifeline services shrink or disappear altogether.

"I recently raised the plight of MAN in my constituency. That double blow leaves vulnerable people without the support that they desperately need, pushing them further into crisis.”