Time to implement ‘many, many’ reports into improving NHS: Dr Black

We continue to have many patients calling the surgery every day with Covid symptoms and needing advice on how to manage more severe cases, because, while for many the current variant is mild, for others it can still be severe and debilitating. My advice remains the same: wear a mask, take a test if you feel unwell and isolate, if you can.

The next few weeks, in the lead up to the election, will be critical. I urge everyone to listen carefully to what each of the parties proposes in terms of addressing the crisis in our health system. I am in no doubt that, for the vast majority, health is the number one issue for voters. We need political representatives who understand the issues the health service is facing and who are prepared to take the decisions needed to improve it.

We cannot continue to run our health service in its current form. People are waiting too long for treatment and their quality of life is suffering while they wait. We need to move towards a system where everyone is seen and treated in a reasonable timeframe.

Dr Tom Black.

There are many, many reports into how to improve the health system in Northern Ireland - we now need to see those reports implemented.